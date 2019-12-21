WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he discussed trade among various other issues during his phone call with Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro and that bilateral relations have never been better.

"Just had a great call with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. We discussed many subjects including trade," Trump said on Friday. "The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been stronger!"

Earlier in December, Trump announced that Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies and therefore he was going to restore tariffs on all steel and aluminum that is shipped into the United States from the two countries effective immediately.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said that the country started negotiations with the United States to get more details on Trump's decision.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro suggested that the United States' intention to restore tariffs on metal imports from his country was linked to the election strategy and would unlikely damage the friendly relationship the two nations share.