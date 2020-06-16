UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Discussed With AG Barr Possible Measures Against Seattle Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Says Discussed with AG Barr Possible Measures against Seattle Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he discussed with Attorney General William Barr about specific measures that may be undertaken against activists who have occupied a section of downtown Seattle and established the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), unless local authorities "do the job."

"You have a governor who doesn't do a damned thing about it, and you have a mayor that doesn't know she is alive. If they don't do the job, I will do the job.

I have already spoken to the Attorney General about it," Trump said on Monday in response to a question about the situation concerning CHAZ.

Trump said that he can do "about ten different things, anyone of which will solve the problem quickly," but refused to elaborate.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement earlier that he hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Seattle and promised to resist threats of military violence against the protesters coming from the White House.

Related Topics

Resolution Governor White House Trump Job Capitol Hill Seattle May From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.