Trump Says Discussed with AG Barr Possible Measures against Seattle Protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he discussed with Attorney General William Barr about specific measures that may be undertaken against activists who have occupied a section of downtown Seattle and established the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), unless local authorities "do the job."

"You have a governor who doesn't do a damned thing about it, and you have a mayor that doesn't know she is alive. If they don't do the job, I will do the job.

I have already spoken to the Attorney General about it," Trump said on Monday in response to a question about the situation concerning CHAZ.

Trump said that he can do "about ten different things, anyone of which will solve the problem quickly," but refused to elaborate.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement earlier that he hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Seattle and promised to resist threats of military violence against the protesters coming from the White House.