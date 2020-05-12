UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Disturbed' By Video Of Lethal Shooting Of African American Ahmaud Arbery

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:20 AM

Trump Says 'Disturbed' by Video of Lethal Shooting of African American Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that he is disturbed by the video showing the shooting of African American Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly confronted by two white men during a jog in southeast Georgia and killed.

"I think it's horrible, it's certainly being looked at by many people," Trump said on Monday. "It's something that based on what I saw doesn't look good... I'm very disturbed also."

Earlier on Monday, the Justice Department said it was considering whether to file hate crime charges in Arbery's case.

On February 23, father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, both white, spotted Arbery jogging on a street and called the police to report a suspicious African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery confronted by the McMichaels followed by a physical altercation with Travis McMichael, who shot him dead with a shotgun.

The video of the incident has sparked racial tensions and nationwide uproar. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. In a recent press conference, GBI Director Vic Reynolds declined to comment on why it took local law enforcement so long to make an arrest.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Trump Man Georgia February Family

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

1 hour ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

2 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

2 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

2 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.