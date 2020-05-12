Trump Says 'Disturbed' by Video of Lethal Shooting of African American Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that he is disturbed by the video showing the shooting of African American Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly confronted by two white men during a jog in southeast Georgia and killed.

"I think it's horrible, it's certainly being looked at by many people," Trump said on Monday. "It's something that based on what I saw doesn't look good... I'm very disturbed also."

Earlier on Monday, the Justice Department said it was considering whether to file hate crime charges in Arbery's case.

On February 23, father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, both white, spotted Arbery jogging on a street and called the police to report a suspicious African American man who could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery confronted by the McMichaels followed by a physical altercation with Travis McMichael, who shot him dead with a shotgun.

The video of the incident has sparked racial tensions and nationwide uproar. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become a victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. In a recent press conference, GBI Director Vic Reynolds declined to comment on why it took local law enforcement so long to make an arrest.