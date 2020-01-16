UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Does Not Foresee Phase 3 Trade Deal With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday that he does not foresee a Phase Three trade agreement with China, expecting to conclude the trade negotiations with Phase Two of the trade deal.

"This deal is Phase One, we'll probably be able to conclude it with Phase Two, we don't expect to have a Phase Three," Trump said.

Trump pointed out that his administration will begin the Phase Two trade negotiations with China "shortly," adding that the existing tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place until the negotiation process is complete.

On Wednesday, Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed at the White House the Phase One trade agreement, which covers issues such as intellectual property, tariff reductions and purchasing commitments between the two countries.

Liu said during the press conference that China will abide by the commitments made in the agreement.

The trade war began between the United States and China began in January of 2018, when Trump announced tariffs on select Chinese-made products. A series of tit-for-tat tariffs soon took the two countries toward a full-blown trade war resulting in US imposing tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods and China imposing tariffs on $185 billion worth of US goods.

