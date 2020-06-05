Trump Says Does Not Know if US Will Get Along With China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Friday that he does not know whether the United States will be able to be in concert with China.

"Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don't know if that's going to happen, I'll let you know," Trump said. "I think they want to get along very much with us."