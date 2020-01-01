UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Does Not Really Care About Impeachment Trial At Senate

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trump Says Does Not Really Care About Impeachment Trial at Senate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said no Tuesday that he would be happy to stand a trial in the Senate over the House of Representatives' impeachment process against him, but added that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned, I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong," Trump told journalists ahead of a New Year's reception at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

He also called the impeachment a "big, fat hoax."

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit foreign contribution to his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold the military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to probe his political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter for corruption-related misdeeds.

On December 19, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Vote Trump Kiev Florida July September December Congress 2016 2020 Fat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

10 hours ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

11 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

11 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.