Trump Says Does Not Really Care About Impeachment Trial at Senate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said no Tuesday that he would be happy to stand a trial in the Senate over the House of Representatives' impeachment process against him, but added that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned, I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong," Trump told journalists ahead of a New Year's reception at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

He also called the impeachment a "big, fat hoax."

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit foreign contribution to his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold the military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to probe his political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter for corruption-related misdeeds.

On December 19, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.