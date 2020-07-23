Trump Says Does Not Rule Out Closing Additional Chinese Diplomatic Missions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that does not rule out closing additional Chinese diplomatic missions in the United States.

"As far as closing additional embassies, it's always possible," Trump said on Wednesday when asked if he planned to close more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it has ordered China to close by Friday its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.