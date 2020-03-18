Trump Says Does Not See Reason to Suspend Foreign Trade Tariffs Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not see the reason to suspend foreign trade tariffs due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not see the reason to suspend foreign trade tariffs due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"There is no reason to do that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said the United States is getting billions of Dollars from China on tariffs.