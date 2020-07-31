UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Does Not Want To See US Elections Delayed, Wants To Avoid Rigged Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says Does Not Want to See US Elections Delayed, Wants to Avoid Rigged Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters during a press briefing he does not want to delay the presidential election on November 3, but he also wants to avoid a rigged vote if mail-in ballots are allowed due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Do I want to see a date change? No," Trump said on Thursday. "But I don't want to see a rigged election."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump suggested delaying the November 3 election due to concerns about possible mail-in fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have disagreed with the idea of delaying the election.

The US Constitution states that the authority to change an election date resides in Congress. The Democrats who control the House of Representatives have opposed any such change this year.

A new survey revealed that 70 percent of US voters favor a mail-in option in November's presidential election over fears of the pandemic. According to the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll cited by the Hill on Thursday, 88 percent of Democrats, 71 percent of independents and 50 percent of Republicans back mailing in votes.

Related Topics

Election Senate Minority Vote Trump November Democrats Congress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

2 hours ago

Murad hails legislation in national interest, term ..

2 hours ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.