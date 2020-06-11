Trump Says 'Domestic Terrorists' Have Taken Over Seattle, Lashes Out at Local Leaders

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the leadership in Washington state for refusing to disperse protesters from the streets of Seattle, the state's capital, claiming "domestic terrorists" have taken over the city

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered to not use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

"Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course," Trump said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

The US President also tweeted that state Democratic Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan were being "taunted" by the protesters and threatened to take action.

"Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW.

If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY," Trump tweeted.

Inslee responded with a critical tweet making light of the president's spelling mistake.

"A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state's business. 'Stoop' tweeting," Inslee replied.

Mayor Durkan, on her part, tweeted to Trump saying "go back to your bunker" referring to reports that Trump hid out in a White House safe room when protests took place nearby last week.

Washington is a decidedly "blue" state with Democratic-leaning voters who consistently back progressive policy.

Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the city shortly after footage circulated showing police in Minneapolis violently detain an African-American man, George Floyd, who later died.

Protesters took to the streets in all 50 US states and several countries around the world demanding police reform and an end to institutionalized racism.