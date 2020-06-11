UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Domestic Terrorists' Have Taken Over Seattle, Lashes Out At Local Leaders

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Trump Says 'Domestic Terrorists' Have Taken Over Seattle, Lashes Out at Local Leaders

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the leadership in Washington state for refusing to disperse protesters from the streets of Seattle, the state's capital, claiming "domestic terrorists" have taken over the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump lashed out at the leadership in Washington state for refusing to disperse protesters from the streets of Seattle, the state's capital, claiming "domestic terrorists" have taken over the city.

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered to not use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

"Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course," Trump said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

The US President also tweeted that state Democratic Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan were being "taunted" by the protesters and threatened to take action.

"Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW.

If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY," Trump tweeted.

Inslee responded with a critical tweet making light of the president's spelling mistake.

"A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state's business. 'Stoop' tweeting," Inslee replied.

Mayor Durkan, on her part, tweeted to Trump saying "go back to your bunker" referring to reports that Trump hid out in a White House safe room when protests took place nearby last week.

Washington is a decidedly "blue" state with Democratic-leaning voters who consistently back progressive policy.

Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the city shortly after footage circulated showing police in Minneapolis violently detain an African-American man, George Floyd, who later died.

Protesters took to the streets in all 50 US states and several countries around the world demanding police reform and an end to institutionalized racism.

Related Topics

World Police Governor Business Washington Threatened White House Trump Died Man George Minneapolis Seattle Democrats Gas All From

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

22 minutes ago

DP World concludes acquisition of TIS Container Te ..

22 minutes ago

Non-bailable notice issued for former PM Nawaz Sha ..

34 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 849 new coronavirus recoveries

37 minutes ago

OFID, Oman launch partnership to drive ambitious d ..

37 minutes ago

UAE chairs ITU virtual consultation of councillors

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.