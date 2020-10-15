Trump Says Election Result Should Be Available on November 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that the result of the upcoming November 3 presidential election should be available on Election Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that the result of the upcoming November 3 presidential election should be available on Election Day.

"It should be," Trump said when asked whether he expects there should be an election result on November 3.

"We've won a lot of the case," Trump said.

"A lot of cases that we've won, they have to give a result... we've won a lot of cases where November 3 is becoming a very important date."

Trump emphasized that all he wants is a fair election.

It is uncertain if the winner of the election will be announced by the end of November 3 because six swing states - Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin - will allow mail-in ballots to arrive late so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.