Trump Says Eliminating Sanctuary Cities Must Be Part Of Talks On Next Virus Rescue Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Eliminating Sanctuary Cities Must Be Part of Talks on Next Virus Rescue Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the elimination of sanctuary cities must be part of the negotiations in crafting the next coronavirus recovery package.

"Well run States should not be bailing out poorly run States, using CoronaVirus as the excuse! The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table.

Also lawsuit indemnification & business deductions for restaurants and ent. [possibly entertainment]," the president said via Twitter.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions that limit cooperation with Federal authorities to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation.

