Trump Says EU 'in For Tariffs', Warns Of 10% Rate On China
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday to hit the European Union with tariffs, adding that a 10 percent duty on Chinese imports could also come as soon as February 1.
Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House a day after being sworn in, cited the need to rectify the EU's trade imbalances with the United States while taking aim once again at Beijing over fentanyl trafficking.
"They treat us very, very badly. So they're going to be in for tariffs," Trump said of the EU. "You can't get fairness unless you do that."
A day earlier, Trump pointed to the bloc, saying it did not import enough American products and that he would "straighten that out" by imposing duties or by urging for more oil and gas purchases.
Trump reiterated his threat on Tuesday to impose a 10 percent tariff on China, saying it was "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.
"
When asked how soon these tariffs could be enacted, he added: "Probably February 1st is the date we're looking at."
This was the same date he earlier said he could impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
Mexico, Canada and China are leading sources for goods imported by the United States, according to official trade data.
On Monday, Trump vowed an immediate overhaul of the US trade system -- promising to "tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."
He signed an order directing agencies to study a range of trade issues including deficits, unfair practices and Currency manipulation.
The investigations could pave the way for further duties.
