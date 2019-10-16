Trump Says EU Should Not Retaliate Over New US Tariffs on European Good After WTO Ruling

The European Union should not retaliate against new US tariffs on European good following the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling, US President Donald Trump said during remarks on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The European Union should not retaliate against new US tariffs on European good following the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling, US President Donald Trump said during remarks on Wednesday.

"There should be no retaliation, this [WTO ruling] was getting us even," Trump said.

On Monday, the WTO formally authorized the United States to impose up to $7.5 billion worth of trade sanctions on the European Union.

The sanctions are expected to offset the EU subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, which the WTO found illegal.