Trump Says Europe Now Willing To Take Back Captured Islamic State Fighters

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Trump Says Europe Now Willing to Take Back Captured Islamic State Fighters

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that some European countries are ready to take back Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) fighters captured in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that some European countries are ready to take back Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) fighters captured in Syria.

"I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS [IS] Fighters that came from their nations," Trump said via Twitter. "This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!"

In August, Trump threatened to release IS prisoners to Europe if the European states refused to take them back.

Also in August, US Special Representative for the Global Coalition to Defeat the IS James Jeffrey said that about 10,000 IS fighters had been captured and were held in northeast Syria.

European countries had been cautious about taking back their citizens who had joined terrorists abroad. France said it would still handle repatriations of IS militants on a case-by-case basis. Germany said it would only take back IS fighters if they had had consular access.

