Trump Says Expects 'Fairly Fast' Decision On TikTok Ahead Of November 12 Deadline

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says Expects 'Fairly Fast' Decision on TikTok Ahead of November 12 Deadline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The White House expects to make a "fairly fast" decision on TikTok ahead of the November 12 deadline for the Chinese social media application to find a suitable US partner or be shut down, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We've some great companies who want to buy it and we're looking into those companies," Trump said on Friday.

"We're looking at most importantly the security with respect to China and we're going to make a fairly fast decision."

Trump has accused TikTok and WeChat, another social media app that White House officials said will be shut down this Sunday, of being tools of the Chinese Chinese Communist Party, which Washington says is bent on stealing the personal data of US users.

Oracle, microsoft and Walmart are among the US companies that have so far held talks with TikTok.

