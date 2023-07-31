Open Menu

Trump Says Expects Indictment From Special Counsel Smith To Come Out 'Any Day Now'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expects an indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith to come out "any day now" and called it "prosecutorial misconduct."

"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp.

' This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

