Trump Says Explosion in Beirut Appears to Be 'Terrible Attack,' US Ready To Assist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the massive explosion in the port of Beirut earlier on Tuesday was a "terrible attack."

"It looks like a terrible attack," Trump told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Trump also said that the United States stands ready to assist Lebanon in the aftermath of the deadly blast.

Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut ripped through the center of the city causing extensive damage. Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said at least 63 people were killed in the explosion and more than 3,000 were injured.