Trump Says Eyeing New York City, Chicago as Federal Police Quell Violence in Other Cities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was monitoring violence in New York City and Chicago as Federal forces work to restore order in other US cities.

"We're looking at Chicago, too, we're looking at New York," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he was planning to "do something" to address an uptick in violence in certain major US cities, adding that the US would have more federal law enforcement officers on hand in these areas.

Trump noted that federal law enforcement had helped restore order in Portland, Oregon.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged saying that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner. The city's mostly progressive populace has accused the local police force of working closely with the federal agents and placing protesters at risk.

Ongoing protests in Portland are a continuation of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in late May.