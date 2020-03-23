Trump Says Favors Remote Voting for Congress Members Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he is not against Congress members voting from outside locations amid the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"I would certainly be in favor of ... where they could vote from an outside location," Trump told reporters on Sunday when asked about the possibility of Congress members voting remotely.

The US president said he would be in favor of it "on a temporary basis."

Four US senators are now in isolation, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus, his press service said on Sunday.