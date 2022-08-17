UrduPoint.com

Trump Says FBI Returned His Passports But Agents Took 'Everything In Sight' Like Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says FBI Returned His Passports But Agents Took 'Everything in Sight' Like Criminals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI returned his passports after taking them during the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week.

"The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports.

Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn't happen in America!" Trump said on Tuesday.

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to recover materials linked to possible violations of the Espionage Act. Agents recovered materials labeled "top secret," according to a search warrant receipt.

Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him and claimed to have declassified all materials present at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

