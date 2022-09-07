UrduPoint.com

Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Likens Incident To Soviet Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Likens Incident to Soviet Union

Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month, Trump said on Wednesday, likening the incident to something out of the Soviet Union

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month, Trump said on Wednesday, likening the incident to something out of the Soviet Union.

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history ... a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union! (sic)" Trump said via social media.

The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago based on an affidavit and search warrant purporting potential violations of classified document handling protocols.

Agents seized boxes of records from the residence, including empty folders with classified labels, according to court filings.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him by the Biden administration and denied any wrongdoing.

Federal agents also took personal tax records and privileged attorney-client information in addition to the medical records and other items, Trump also said on Wednesday. Investigators will at least see that the former president is "very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen," Trump added.

Related Topics

Social Media Trump FBI From Court

Recent Stories

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

2 minutes ago
 PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 b ..

PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 by-election: Abid Sher

2 minutes ago
 Court extends Gill's judicial remand

Court extends Gill's judicial remand

5 minutes ago
 Senate body takes notice of delay in PIA flights

Senate body takes notice of delay in PIA flights

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt establishes tent cities in five talukas ..

Sindh Govt establishes tent cities in five talukas for flood-hit people: DC

5 minutes ago
 Quality books should be made available for book lo ..

Quality books should be made available for book lovers: Administrator

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.