Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Likens Incident to Soviet Union

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month, Trump said on Wednesday, likening the incident to something out of the Soviet Union.

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history ... a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union! (sic)" Trump said via social media.

The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago based on an affidavit and search warrant purporting potential violations of classified document handling protocols.

Agents seized boxes of records from the residence, including empty folders with classified labels, according to court filings.

Trump has repeatedly condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him by the Biden administration and denied any wrongdoing.

Federal agents also took personal tax records and privileged attorney-client information in addition to the medical records and other items, Trump also said on Wednesday. Investigators will at least see that the former president is "very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen," Trump added.