WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized the use of Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus, adding that the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are safe.

"Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history.

It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. I am thrilled to report that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine," Trump said in a televised address on late Friday.

"Pfizer and Moderna have announced their vaccines are approximately 95 percent effective, far exceeding expectations. These vaccines are also very safe," Trump stressed, adding that the US citizens, who took part in the clinical trials, have not demonstrated any serious side effects.