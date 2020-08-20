UrduPoint.com
Trump Says FDA May Be Holding Back Plasma Therapy For Political Reasons

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Trump Says FDA May Be Holding Back Plasma Therapy for Political Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has not ruled out that the reported delay to an emergency authorization for blood plasma as a COVID-19 treatment may be linked to politics and pre-election fight, rather than scientific debates.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the food and Drug Administration (FDA) had held off authorizing emergency use of the therapy after top scientists from the National Institutes of Health raised concerns over insufficient evidence of the treatment's efficacy.

"It could be a political decision because you have lot of people over there that don't want to rush things.

They want to do it after November 3," Trump told a White House press briefing on Wednesday, when asked to comment on the reports.

The president said that he had "heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma" and "heard numbers way over 50 percent success," adding that "we've approved certain things that are 31 percent" and it has had a "tremendous impact." According to Trump, "people from the FDA" have also said that the therapy is "good."

He noted that he would check the relevant media claims, saying that he does not want delays as people are dying.

