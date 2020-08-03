UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Federal Government Should Seek Death Penalty For Boston Bomber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says Federal Government Should Seek Death Penalty For Boston Bomber

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the federal government must seek the death penalty for Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court agreed that this 'was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities'. Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence. So many lives lost and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, a federal appeals court in Boston ordered that three of Tsarnaev's convictions be reversed, his death penalty scrapped and a new penalty trial ordered.

"Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!" Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

Because the remaining convictions were affirmed and Tsarnaev has not challenged the life sentences he will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life with the only remaining question being whether the government will execute him.

The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan were found guilty of the attack. Tamerlan was killed by police while on the run on April 19 of the same year, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Twitter Trump Marathon Same Boston April May Sunday 2015 Government Court

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

3 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.