Trump Says Federal Government to Support New York State, Others With More COVID-19 Tests

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that the Federal government will work with New York and other US states to help enhance capacity to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The federal government will work along with the state [New York] on the national manufacturers and distributors," Trump said on Tuesday. "We'll all work together to help them secure additional tests and we hope that this model will work with the other states as well."

Trump also said the US Navy hospital ship Comfort will soon leave New York City, as it is not needed, to provide support anywhere else it may be needed during this pandemic.

Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met in the White House earlier in the day to discuss response efforts to COVID-19 as New York City battles the worst outbreak of the virus in the United States.

The United States has more than 814,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 43,700 deaths caused by the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.