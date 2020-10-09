UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Feels Perfect,' Stopped Taking Medicine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he feels perfect and has ceased taking any medication for his coronavirus ailment.

"Now I am free, I feel perfect, I am not taking anything. I am off," Trump told radio anchor Rush Limbaugh.

The president added that he met earlier in the day 11 administering doctors who showed him "amazing stats."

Last Thursday, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump was transferred to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment the following day and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Trump after being released from the hospital said he has felt fine and called on Americans not to let the COVID-19 dominate their lives.

