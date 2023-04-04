Trump Says Feels 'Surreal' to Arrive at Manhattan Courthouse for Arraignment, Arrest

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it feels surreal to go to a courthouse in Manhattan to be arraigned and arrested on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," Trump said in a statement via social media.

Trump has entered the Manhattan courthouse for arraignment, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the charges against him.