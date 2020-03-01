UrduPoint.com
Trump Says First Coronavirus-Related Death In US Was Woman In Poor Health

Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says First Coronavirus-Related Death in US Was Woman in Poor Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the first death from the new strain of coronavirus in the country, who was a woman with a preexisting medical condition.

"We have 22 patients in the US currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight. She was a...

medically high-risk patient in her late 50s," he said at a press conference.

Four other patients are "very ill," Trump added, while 15 are either fully recovered or well on their way to recovery. Additional cases in the United States are likely but healthy individuals will be able to fully recover.

Trump said he would meet with big pharmaceutical companies in the White House on Monday to talk about developing a vaccine for the virus. Work on it has already begun.

