UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Flynn 'Just The First' To Be Exonerated From Charges Tied To Russia Probe

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Flynn 'Just the First' to Be Exonerated From Charges Tied to Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump during remarks on Wednesday said his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is just the first that he expects to be exonerated from charges that came out of the Russia investigation.

"This is just the first one, [Flynn] he's been exonerated," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I want to congratulate him, he's been through a lot."

Earlier on Wednesday, a US Federal appeals court ordered the dismissal of criminal charges against Flynn.

Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, originally pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI, but later retracted it after evidence emerged that the FBI allegedly framed him absent a crime, and demanded hat all charges against him be lifted.

The Department of Justice ordered his request to be granted, but a federal court judge has resisted the move.

Flynn was accused of making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Russia White House Trump United States Criminals FBI 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

42 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.