Trump Says Flynn 'Just the First' to Be Exonerated From Charges Tied to Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump during remarks on Wednesday said his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is just the first that he expects to be exonerated from charges that came out of the Russia investigation.

"This is just the first one, [Flynn] he's been exonerated," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I want to congratulate him, he's been through a lot."

Earlier on Wednesday, a US Federal appeals court ordered the dismissal of criminal charges against Flynn.

Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, originally pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI, but later retracted it after evidence emerged that the FBI allegedly framed him absent a crime, and demanded hat all charges against him be lifted.

The Department of Justice ordered his request to be granted, but a federal court judge has resisted the move.

Flynn was accused of making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 election campaign.