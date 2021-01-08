UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Focused On Ensuring Smooth Transition To New Administration On January 20

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said he is focused on having a smooth transition of power to a new administration that will be inaugurated on January 20.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20.

My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," Trump said in a pre-recorded video on Thursday.

Trump told his supporters that their journey is just beginning, but did not give further details about the matter.

