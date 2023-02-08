UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Following Biden State Of Union Speech That China Respected US Most Under Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Trump Says Following Biden State of Union Speech That China Respected US Most Under Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said following successor Joe Biden's State of the Union speech that China never respected the United States more than under the Trump administration, with the comment and speech coming after a Chinese balloon transited the US.

"China never respected America more than the Four Years that I was President, and it wasn't even close. They paid our Country Hundreds of Billions of Dollars. No President has ever gotten ten cents from them. President Xi (Jinping) is laughing at our current leadership, he wasn't laughing before," Trump said on Tuesday evening.

Trump provided live commentary to Biden's State of the Union speech via social media platform Truth.

Biden addressed topics including the US economy, gun control, abortion and China during his second State of the Union speech.

The speech comes a week after China flew a suspected surveillance balloon, which Beijing claims was conducting scientific research, over the continental US, as well as amid the US-led response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also took credit for NATO support for Ukraine under the Biden administration, noting that he managed to gather $450 billion in unpaid funds for the alliance. Trump said that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called his administration's work one of the "most amazing" feats he had ever seen.

Additionally, Trump criticized Biden's speaking style, characterizing him as "very angry" and suggesting someone tell him to "be cool." Trump also praised the demeanor of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who sat behind Biden during the speech.

