Trump Says Forthcoming Report on Russia Probe to Be Biggest Scandal in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a forthcoming Justice Department watchdog report on the origins of Russia probe will be the biggest scandal in the history of the United States

"You have a FISA report coming out which the word is, it's historic," Trump said. "The information that we have now is beyond belief already but what they have coming out, I hear, is historic... What you are going to see, I predict, will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country."