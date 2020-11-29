Trump Says Fraud 'Big Part' of Pennsylvania Election Case, Team Will Appeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says his team plans to appeal the recent court decision in the Pennsylvania election fraud case.

"The number of ballots that our Campaign is challenging in the Pennsylvania case is FAR LARGER than the 81,000 vote margin. It's not even close. Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal!" Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected a legal challenge brought by Trump's team regarding alleged voter fraud during the November 3 presidential election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don't want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis has said that the president's team would take the Pennsylvania case to the Supreme Court.

Pennsylvanian officials certified the election results earlier this week, declaring that Joe Biden had won by over 80,000 votes in the state.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Election officials in several of the most crucial battleground states have already certified his victory. Biden declared victory in a national address, but so has Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.