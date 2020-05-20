UrduPoint.com
Trump Says G7 Summit Could Happen In Camp David, Not By Videoconference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

Trump says G7 summit could happen in Camp David, not by videoconference

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he could restore plans to hold the annual G7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after having previously ordered the event to take place by videoconference

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Wednesday he could restore plans to hold the annual G7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after having previously ordered the event to take place by videoconference.

In a tweet, Trump said that recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was going well enough for possibly making the huge diplomatic gathering an in-person occasion.

"Now that our Country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump tweeted.

The G7 summit, which is hosted by the United States this year, was due to be held in June at Camp David. But in March, the White House said that due to the pandemic it would be held remotely.

