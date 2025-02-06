Open Menu

Trump Says Gaza Would Be 'turned Over' To US By Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:51 PM

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Gaza would be "turned over" by Israel to the United States when the conflict is over, and no soldiers would be needed for his subsequent takeover and redevelopment plan

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump said Thursday that Gaza would be "turned over" by Israel to the United States when the conflict is over, and no soldiers would be needed for his subsequent takeover and redevelopment plan.

Trump doubled down on the shock plan he first announced on Tuesday -- and on his plan to resettle two million Palestinians elsewhere from Gaza in the middle East -- on his Truth Social network.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said in an early morning post.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Trump stunned the world by announcing during a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday that "the US will take over the Gaza Strip.

"We will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said to audible gasps during the press conference, saying the United States would remove unexploded bombs and rubble and rebuild the war-torn enclave.

But he offered few details and his administration appeared to backtrack Wednesday after facing a wave of criticism from Palestinians, Arab governments and world leaders.

Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the idea "was not meant to be hostile," while the White House said there was no commitment to sending US troops and that any displacement of Palestinians would be "temporary."

The Republican president however showed Thursday that he still wanted to press ahead with the plan as he had originally announced it, including the mass displacement of Palestinians.

