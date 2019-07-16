UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Germany Called To Announce 'Very Big Movement' Of Car Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said Germany will make a big announcement about a car company producing vehicles in the United States.

"Germany called to say that they are going to be announcing some very big movement with respect to a certain company that I've demanded has to come because they sell us a lot of cars," Trump said.

"But they make them in other places. We want to make them in the United States."

In August 2018, Trump pledged to slap 25 percent tariffs on cars coming from the European Union. However, the duties have not yet been introduced.

Trump also said that Japanese car companies will also start or increase their vehicle production in the US.

