Trump Says Going to Make 'Big Announcement' November 15 at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said during a rally in the state of Ohio that he will make a "big announcement" on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida," Trump said on Monday night.

Trump was expected to announce a bid in the 2024 US presidential election during the rally in Ohio.