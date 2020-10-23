Trump Says Good Progress Being Made on Deal Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that progress is being made on reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid escalating violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We are talking about it, we are working with Armenia," Trump said.

"We have a very good relationship with Armenia. They are very good people, they are so dedicated. They are incredible people and we'll see what happens... I think really good progress is being made with respect to that."