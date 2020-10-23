UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Good Progress Being Made On Deal Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:59 PM

Trump Says Good Progress Being Made on Deal Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that progress is being made on reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid escalating violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that progress is being made on reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid escalating violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We are talking about it, we are working with Armenia," Trump said.

"We have a very good relationship with Armenia. They are very good people, they are so dedicated. They are incredible people and we'll see what happens... I think really good progress is being made with respect to that."

