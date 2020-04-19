UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Good Relationship' With North Korea, Used To Have Good Relationship With China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says 'Good Relationship' With North Korea, Used to Have Good Relationship With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "fine" and that Washington also had a good relationship with China before the coronavirus emerged.

"I received a nice note from him [Kim Jong Un] recently, it was a nice note, I think we're doing fine," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

In March, Trump sent a letter to the North Korean leader expressing a desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that the United States would be at war with North Korea if he hadn't won the US presidential election.

"We are doing just fine with North Korea," Trump said, adding "I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, that's not a bad thing to have a good relationship.

" He pointed out that former US president Barack Obama had failed to build such a relationship with North Korea.

When asked about China, Trump said that the key question is whether the appearance of the new coronavirus in China's Wuhan was a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately.

"Our relationship with China was good until they did this," Trump said referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the US president, if China is knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19, it should face consequences.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama China Washington White House Fine Trump Wuhan Nice Pyongyang United States North Korea Kim Jong March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

3 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

3 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

4 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

3 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.