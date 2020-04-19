Trump Says 'Good Relationship' With North Korea, Used to Have Good Relationship With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "fine" and that Washington also had a good relationship with China before the coronavirus emerged.

"I received a nice note from him [Kim Jong Un] recently, it was a nice note, I think we're doing fine," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

In March, Trump sent a letter to the North Korean leader expressing a desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that the United States would be at war with North Korea if he hadn't won the US presidential election.

"We are doing just fine with North Korea," Trump said, adding "I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, that's not a bad thing to have a good relationship.

" He pointed out that former US president Barack Obama had failed to build such a relationship with North Korea.

When asked about China, Trump said that the key question is whether the appearance of the new coronavirus in China's Wuhan was a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately.

"Our relationship with China was good until they did this," Trump said referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the US president, if China is knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19, it should face consequences.