Trump Says 'Good Things Happening' in Trade Talks Ahead of Meeting With Chinese Premier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the latest trade talks between the United States and China are going well, adding that everyone wants to see "something significant" happen when he meets this afternoon with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House

"Good things are happening at China trade talk meeting" Trump said via Twitter.

"Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the old days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

Trump will meet Liu at 02:45 p.m. [6:45 p.m. GMT] on Friday, according to the daily guidance published by the White House. The meeting follows two days of negotiations between the visiting vice premier and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.