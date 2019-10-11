UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Good Things Happening' In Trade Talks Ahead Of Meeting With Chinese Premier

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:22 PM

Trump Says 'Good Things Happening' in Trade Talks Ahead of Meeting With Chinese Premier

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the latest trade talks between the United States and China are going well, adding that everyone wants to see "something significant" happen when he meets this afternoon with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the latest trade talks between the United States and China are going well, adding that everyone wants to see "something significant" happen when he meets this afternoon with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House.

"Good things are happening at China trade talk meeting" Trump said via Twitter.

"Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the old days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

Trump will meet Liu at 02:45 p.m. [6:45 p.m. GMT] on Friday, according to the daily guidance published by the White House. The meeting follows two days of negotiations between the visiting vice premier and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Related Topics

China Twitter White House Trump United States All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects number of infrastructure ..

8 minutes ago

Activist US Judges Block Enforcement of Existing I ..

1 minute ago

Punjab chief minister calls on prime minister

1 minute ago

Jinnah Sindh Medical University joins global netwo ..

1 minute ago

I had repeatedly messaged the world that India had ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Chief Patrushev to Hold Consultat ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.