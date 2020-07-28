UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Good Things' Will Be Announced On COVID-19 Therapeutics In Next 2 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says 'Good Things' Will Be Announced on COVID-19 Therapeutics in Next 2 Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that within the next two weeks his administration will announce good news regarding therapeutics developed for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"With respect to therapeutics, I can tell you therapeutically I think over the next couple of weeks we'll have some really, very good things to say... we'll have some announcements on that over the next two weeks," Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release that US scientists have begun a phase three trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna.

The NIH plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who do not have COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Mike Pence during an event in Florida said vaccines are showing such great promise something and one should be available later this year or early next year.

The United States has reported more than 4.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more more than 146,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

