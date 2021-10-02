UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Got Vaccinated With Pfizer COVID-19 Shot

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:41 PM

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed he received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, saying that he might get a booster shot if he feels it necessary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has revealed he received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, saying that he might get a booster shot if he feels it necessary.

The former president and former first lady, Melania, received coronavirus vaccinations in January. Last week, the US food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for eligible individuals to get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This Monday, Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, received his COVID-19 booster shot at the White House.

"Well, I got the Pfizer and I would have been very happy with any of them," Trump said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The 75-year-old ex-president, who is qualified for a booster shot, told the news outlet he might take advantage of his right provided he "felt that it was necessary."

The United States has approved the use of the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Trump credits his administration with their fast development and rollout.

