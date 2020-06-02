UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Great Job' Done By Law Enforcement In DC Last Night, Many Arrests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Trump Says 'Great Job' Done by Law Enforcement in DC Last Night, Many Arrests

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised law enforcement officers for securing the White House and capital of Washington, DC, the previous night, saying many people were arrested amid protests against police brutality and racism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised law enforcement officers for securing the White House and capital of Washington, DC, the previous night, saying many people were arrested amid protests against police brutality and racism.

"DC had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all," Trump stated. "Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!)."

On Monday, Trump said he was taking presidential action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd, including the deployment of thousands of armed troops to quell riots in the nation's capital city.

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them.

" Trump added that he is dispatching thousands of "heavily-armed" soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting in Washington, DC.

Television footage on CNN on Monday evening showed a large number of police officers in riot gear aggressively charge protesters while deploying tear gas to push the demonstration back in order to clear the area for Trump.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering the protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.

Related Topics

Riots Police Washington White House Trump Died Job George Minneapolis May Gas All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks assistance regarding jurisdict ..

36 seconds ago

KP Food Authority discards substandard food items

38 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

39 seconds ago

India evacuates 10,000 from homes, virus hospital ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.