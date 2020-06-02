Trump Says 'Great Job' Done by Law Enforcement in DC Last Night, Many Arrests

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised law enforcement officers for securing the White House and capital of Washington, DC, the previous night, saying many people were arrested amid protests against police brutality and racism.

"DC had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all," Trump stated. "Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!)."

On Monday, Trump said he was taking presidential action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd, including the deployment of thousands of armed troops to quell riots in the nation's capital city.

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them.

" Trump added that he is dispatching thousands of "heavily-armed" soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting in Washington, DC.

Television footage on CNN on Monday evening showed a large number of police officers in riot gear aggressively charge protesters while deploying tear gas to push the demonstration back in order to clear the area for Trump.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by US police several times while covering the protests, despite saying several times she was a press staffer.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.