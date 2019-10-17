Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeting, 'Millions Of Lives Will Be Saved'

US President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account that the meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and Vice President Mike Pence on Turkey's deadly incursion into Syria has resulted in good news that will save millions of lives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account that the meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and Vice President Mike Pence on Turkey 's deadly incursion into Syria has resulted in good news that will save millions of lives.

"Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved!," Trump stated.