Open Menu

Trump Says Had Call With China's Xi On Tariffs: US Media

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs: US media

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump said he spoke with China's Xi Jinping about tariffs, according to an interview with the American leader published by TIME Magazine on Friday.

The world's two biggest economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's new levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

China has denied that it is conducting trade negotiations with the United States, but Trump said he expects the two countries to reach an agreement in the next few weeks, TIME reported.

"There's a number at which they will feel comfortable," Trump told the magazine during an interview that took place on Tuesday. "But you can't let them make a trillion Dollars on us."

The tariff blitz -- which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore US manufacturing prowess -- has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.

Recent Stories

SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Cre ..

SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity

25 minutes ago
 Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings ..

Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

25 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

2 hours ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

4 hours ago
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

4 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

22 hours ago

More Stories From World