Trump Says Had Great Phone Conversation With Danish Prime Minister Despite Canceled Visit

Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he had a great phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, despite his canceled visit to the European country over disagreements on the Greenland issue.

Trump has postponed a meeting with Frederiksen, set for September, because she called his idea to buy Greenland "absurd" and was reluctant to discuss the possible sale during the US president's visit.

"[Frederiksen] called me, a wonderful woman, we had a great conversation.

We have a very good relationship with Denmark and we agreed to speak later," Trump told reporters on late Friday, before leaving for the G7 Summit in France.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that he was really interested in the possibility of buying Greenland, the biggest island in the world that has belonged to Denmark for centuries. The island is of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic. The US Air Force has had the Thule Air Base in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1943.

