Trump Says Had No Role in Resignation of Acting US Navy Secretary Modly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that he played no role in the resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

"I had no role in it," Trump said on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Modly resigned after coming under fire for removing and criticizing the captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who raised alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship.