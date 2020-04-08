UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Had No Role In Resignation Of Acting US Navy Secretary Modly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says Had No Role in Resignation of Acting US Navy Secretary Modly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that he played no role in the resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

"I had no role in it," Trump said on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Modly resigned after coming under fire for removing and criticizing the captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who raised alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship.

Related Topics

Fire Trump Theodore

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

1 hour ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

3 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.