Trump Says 'Had Nothing To Do' With Pence Stay At His Resort During Ireland Visit

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump rejected on Monday his involvement in Vice President Mike Pence's decision to stay at his golf resort during an official visit to Ireland.

"I had nothing to do with the decision of our great Vice President Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland," Trump said via Twitter.

During his recent visit to Ireland, Pence spent two nights in the Trump International Gold Links and Hotel. His critics raised concerns that it funnels taxpayer money to Trump. They also mentioned that the resort located 180 miles away from Dublin where meetings with Irish government officials were taking place.

Pence's chief of staff Marc Short confirmed last week that US taxpayers were covering the vice president's stay at the Trump golf resort in Doonbeg because he was on an official business there.

Following the visit, US House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings sent four letters to the White House, the Secret Service and the Trump Organization seeking information about Pence's trip to the Trump International Golf Links in Ireland.

