Trump Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Lavrov, Looks Forward To Continuing Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:20 AM

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Lavrov, Looks Forward to Continuing Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he had a very good meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and looks forward to continuing dialogue in the near future.

"Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russia," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, INF [Intermediate Nuclear Forces] Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling. Look forward to continuing our dialogue in the near future."

